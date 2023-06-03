Minor among 7 held for ‘moral policing’: Police

Six people were arrested and a minor was detained in Mangaluru for allegedly assaulting three Muslim men, who were hanging out with their Hindu women friends, police said on Friday.

Four people were arrested and a minor was detained in Mangaluru for allegedly assaulting three Muslim men (Agencies/Representative use)

The alleged assault took place at Someshwar beach near Ullal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Thursday.

According to a police officer, the victims, who are from Kerala’s Kasaragod, said they were hanging out with their friends at the beach when a group of around 10 men arrived and asked them their names. The victims said they were subsequently assaulted for hanging out with three women belonging to a different faith, the officer said.

On May 23, chief minister Siddaramaiah had vowed to put an end to moral policing in the state, and asked police officials to ensure that there is no discrimination between religions, while maintaining law and order.

Speaking about Thursday’s incident, the officer cited above, who did not wish to be named, said: “Our 112 (emergency response) vehicle reached the spot after learning about the incident and shifted the men to a nearby hospital for treatment. A first information report (FIR) was also registered on the basis of their (victims’) complaint.”

Police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the FIR was registered under sections 146 (rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and added that some more suspects are yet to be arrested.

The accused were identified as Yatish (48), Sachin (23), Suhen (19), and Akhil (24). The fifth accused, a minor (17), was detained for probe. A case has been registered against him under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, police said.

A second officer said that the victims and the women were childhood friends and that the latter were studying at a college in Mangaluru.

A similar incident of moral policing was reported in Shivamogga district on May 23, when an interfaith couple at a restaurant was harassed by two men in Chikkaballapura district. The accused were later arrested.

It was on the same day that Siddaramaiah had warned top police officials that they would be held responsible if the law and order situation deteriorates and directed them to take strict action against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.

“During the maintenance of law and order, there should not be any discrimination between religions, and everyone should be seen equally, and should be protected equally. No moral policing here on, we will put an end to this,” Siddaramaiah said.

It was Siddaramaiah’s maiden meeting with the top police brass after the Congress government came to power. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar was also present in the meeting.

