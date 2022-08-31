Sixty Indian star tortoises rescued at Bengaluru airport - Report

Sixty Indian star tortoises - which were stuffed in a check-in bag - were recued by the customs officials in the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on Saturday night, reported the Times of India. These were reportedly supposed to reach Bangkok from Bengaluru and custom sleuths have nabbed an accused for the alleged involvement in smuggling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the report, the 32-year-old man from Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka entered the Bengaluru airport in the late hours of Saturday to board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.

In a regular checking procedure of check in bags, airport security officials noticed something unusual while screening the bag of the accused. The bag was later opened and security forces were stunned to see star tortoises inside the bag. All 60 Indian star tortoises were stuffed tightly and wrapped with clothes to avoid the identification while security screening. The airport authorities have announced that all-star tortoises were alive and they were rescued.

It was also reported that the reptiles have regularly been smuggled to Bangkok as the demand for Indian reptiles has skyrocketed in south east Asian nations. While questioning, the accused has revealed that a friend is supposed to travel with him to Bangkok, who is not aware of his smuggling activity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, this is said to be the first time wildlife smuggling case reported at Bengaluru airport in the last four years. The investigation is going on and a case has already been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act. The suspect was shifted to Parappanna Agrahara prison complex in Bengaluru.