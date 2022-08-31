Sixty Indian star tortoises rescued at Bengaluru airport - Report
These were reportedly supposed to reach Bangkok from Bengaluru and custom sleuths have nabbed an accused for the alleged involvement in smuggling.
Sixty Indian star tortoises - which were stuffed in a check-in bag - were recued by the customs officials in the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on Saturday night, reported the Times of India. These were reportedly supposed to reach Bangkok from Bengaluru and custom sleuths have nabbed an accused for the alleged involvement in smuggling.
According to the report, the 32-year-old man from Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka entered the Bengaluru airport in the late hours of Saturday to board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok.
In a regular checking procedure of check in bags, airport security officials noticed something unusual while screening the bag of the accused. The bag was later opened and security forces were stunned to see star tortoises inside the bag. All 60 Indian star tortoises were stuffed tightly and wrapped with clothes to avoid the identification while security screening. The airport authorities have announced that all-star tortoises were alive and they were rescued.
It was also reported that the reptiles have regularly been smuggled to Bangkok as the demand for Indian reptiles has skyrocketed in south east Asian nations. While questioning, the accused has revealed that a friend is supposed to travel with him to Bangkok, who is not aware of his smuggling activity.
Meanwhile, this is said to be the first time wildlife smuggling case reported at Bengaluru airport in the last four years. The investigation is going on and a case has already been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act. The suspect was shifted to Parappanna Agrahara prison complex in Bengaluru.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics