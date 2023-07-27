'Small incident blown out of proportion’: Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara over Udupi college restroom video

The Udupi college washroom video incident took a new turn in Karnataka with the state's home minister and senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara saying on Wednesday that a “small incident” is being "blown out of proportion". The controversy erupted after three girl students studying an optometry course in a college in Udupi were suspended last week after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom. Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara.(PTI File Photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Udupi police against the three girls and the college administration in this regard, officials said on Wednesday. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara called the incident “small” and said such instances have happened in the past but "no one did politics then". He also accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "petty politics".

“That is a small incident. Reports say it happened amongst friends. Should it be blown out of proportion and given a political colour?” Parameshwara asked. “If a criminal activity has taken place beyond it and if a complaint has been given then it will come under the jurisdiction of the police department. However, there is neither complaint nor anything else,” he added.

"They (BJP) should stop blowing up these small issues simply for political reasons. They should keep in mind that there should be peace in society. Weren’t these things happening in the past? Weren’t these things happening in the past in colleges and universities? No one did politics then, why are they doing it now? There are many other works but they (BJP) never speak on them. They did not speak about drought, floods. BJP is doing petty politics. They should have other works. Now it appears that they don’t have any other work,” Parameshwara said.

The saffron party hit back at the former deputy chief minister, with senior leader Basavaraj Bommai saying that Parameshwara was “taking it lightly”.

“If that was a small case, then why an FIR was registered and what about the confessional letter by the accused girls? Why were those girls suspended? He (Parameshwara) should answer these questions,” Bommai said. He also claimed that the college administration tried to “hush up” the case.

“How many cases will you (government) cover up? How many girls’ modesty would have been at stake with these videos? Such forces should be punished severely. Police should function independently without succumbing to any pressure. The officers who are at fault in the case should be punished," Bommai said.

(With PTI inputs)