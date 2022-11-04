Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says anonymous callers threatened to kill him: Report

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Friday said he received threat calls in which the callers who spoke in Urdu mixed with Kannada threatened to stab him to death.

The chief of the fringe Hindutva outfit said he has lodged a complaint at the Hukkeri police station in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka bordering Maharashtra.

"Yesterday night when I was in Hukkeri in Belagavi district, I received five threat calls where the callers were speaking in Urdu-mixed Kannada in Mangaluru accent. Using filthy language and invective, they said they will kill me," Muthalik said.

He said this was not the first time that he received a call as he had been receiving such threats for several years in the past.

"Stop your drama because I am not the one to be scared of your threats. I have been receiving this (threats) for the past 15 years and yet I built the organisation. I am not a law breaker like you (callers). So, stop your threat calls and live lawfully," the outfit leader said.

