Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / SSLC answer key released: Here's how you can access it
bengaluru news

SSLC answer key released: Here's how you can access it

The Answer Keys of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are released today while the results are expected to be released in the second week of May.
Karnataka SSLC results 2022 will be announced in the second week of May. 
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:12 PM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

Today, April 12, 2022, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, released the solutions for the recently completed Karnataka SSLC examinations 2022. Education Minister B C Nagesh shared information about the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key on Monday.

Karnataka SSLC answer keys were released by noon, as has been the case in the past. The SSLC Result 2022 will be released in the second week of May.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KARNATAKA SSLC ANSWER KEYS

1. For more information, go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Go to the home page's Documents Section and select it.

3. Select Question Papers to go to the section for answer keys.

4. From the new window, select the Answer key.

5. In the new window, you will see the SSLC Answer keys for the 2022 exam.

6. Click on the subject-by-subject answer key link to download the pdf.

7. Once the answer key is available, it will be accessible via a direct link.

"The evaluation process will begin in April last week, and the results are expected to be released in May second week," Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said after the tests concluded in Vijayapura.

"We are relieved that the SSLC examination went off without a hitch and that no serious concerns were raised. Exam malpractice was only documented in one location, and one student was expelled. The average attendance rate for first-time attendees in the state was 98 percent. According to the Minister, the number of repeaters and private candidates is the same as in previous years.

In response to a question, he stated that there was no misunderstanding among students about the dress code and that everyone followed it while taking the exam. He went on to say that "not a single student tested positive for COVID-19."

 

