‘Start filling potholes immediately,’ High Court orders BBMP
The fight against bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure in the Karnataka capital has taken a new turn, with the Karnataka High Court ordering Bengaluru's local administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), to start filling potholes immediately. This order has come after the BBMP issued a project circular (called Package-A) on April 20, 2022 for the repair of 182-kilometer long major roads in the city.
This comes amid severe backlash faced by the BBMP by the local citizenry after multiple road deaths were recorded of late due to various reasons ranging from potholes, un-asphalted roads, water-filled underpasses, accidents caused by over-speeding BBMP garbage trucks and even waterlogging. This raised several questions about the BBMP's failure in preventing these mishaps and ensuring smooth administration.
To provide some relief at last, the potholes of the city will be filled using a machine called Python, which is operated by the American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd, the organisation undertaking the project.
A division bench headed by the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar reportedly gave out the order, saying that the court is of the considered view that respondent 11 (the company, American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd) shall immediately start the work of repair of potholes as per the work order (Package-A) dated April 20, 2022 on the major roads.
However, reports said that the respondents called attention to the fact that the BBMP has quoted rates much below the Public Works Department’s (PWD) prescribed rate for pothole-filling using machines, which is said to be at around Rs. 1,249 per hour, and argued that the company is entitled for the PWD rates for the prescribed works undertaken by them.
According to reports, advocates representing the BBMP said that the PWD's prescribed rates would only apply in emergency circumstances and not when issuing a routine tender. Nevertheless, the HC further directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner, IAS Gaurav Gupta, to reconsider the rates fixed for the repair of said potholes.
Meanwhile, American Road Technology and Solutions reportedly also requested for an advance payment for them to start the prescribed works, to which the court asked BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta to consider the same and take appropriate action.
It was also directed in the HC's order that the decision of the Chief Commissioner, as well as report on progress of work, should be placed before the court on the next date of hearing, that is May 21, 2022.
-
BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat
In the second visit to Nadda's home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House.
-
Probe sources of properties of Jahangirpuri violence accused, police ask ED
The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the sources of the properties of the main alleged conspirator of the violence in Jahagirpur. A crime branch officer assigned to probe the violence said Ansar Sheikh, 38, has been allegedly receiving money from abroad. The officer said movements and phone calls of Ansar were being examined.
-
Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam
The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The two girls - Alia and Resham - arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.
-
PSI Scam: Two arrested over irregularities in appointments
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. "Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.
-
Bengaluru teen builds platform to support over 100,000 Covid affected women
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods around the world. According to the World Values Survey, more than half of respondents in many countries in South Asia and the Middle East & North Africa agreed that men have more rights to a job than women when jobs are scarce. In response, 17-year-old student, Anika Midha, built a platform to grant women facing financial hardships the autonomy to create and sustain their livelihood.
