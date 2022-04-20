After 3 deaths, BBMP makes vehicle fitness certificates mandatory
- A day after the third death due to speeding BBMP garbage trucks, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that all vehicles must have a fitness certificate.
A day after a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) garbage truck ran over a 40-year-old bank employee, killing her, BBMP's Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has told The New Indian Express that he will hold a meeting with the transport and traffic police department to discuss imposing safety rules.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, Kuldeep Kumar tweeted about special awareness drive for drivers carrying waste in different parts of city.
BBMP's garbage trucks have taken three lives within a month. First, it was a schoolgirl in Hebbal, then a senior citizen in Thanisandra and yesterday a woman in Nayandahalli junction. Several questions have been raised about the BBMP's failure in preventing these mishaps and ensuring smooth administration after multiple deaths were recorded of late due to various reasons ranging from potholes, bad roads, water-filled underpasses, road accidents and even waterlogging.
The BBMP has also been taken to task by the Karnataka High Court multiple times regarding unfinished and delayed projects such as filling potholes in the city and providing basic infrastructure to the citizenry. Most recently, the HC directed the BBMP to issue work orders within 36 hours to undertake further pothole-filling works in the city on Tuesday.
Gaurav Gupta spoke to media on the issue of vehicle condition, and said that all vehicles must procure a fitness certificate and that officers at the mustering centre will also check it, reports said.
Regarding the recent tragedy of the 40-year-old woman's death, Gupta told reporters that her family will be compensated for their loss and assured that he will discuss the issues with the government. Gupta reportedly added that he was told the stormwater drains around the city have all been cleared in the morning, but it does not look like so. "On emergency basis it has been ordered to clear and redo the drain construction,” he told media.
-
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
-
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
-
Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
-
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, summon him for probe
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
-
Schools to remain open, ₹500 fine again for no mask: New Covid rules in Delhi
Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting. Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics