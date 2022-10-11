Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Student protests continue for second day in a row at Bangalore university

Published on Oct 11, 2022 04:51 PM IST

The students are calling for a ban on public vehicles inside the university campus; they have also closed all gates.

Bengaluru: Bangalore University students protest demanding ban on public vehicles in the premises after a MSc student Shilpa Shree was critically injured in an accident yesterday, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_11_2022_000116A)(PTI)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bangalore University's Jnanbharati campus saw a second consecutive day of protests by students after a state-run bus ran over a mathematics student Monday. According to The Indian Express, the student - Shilpashree - is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

According to the report, the students are calling for a ban on public vehicles inside the university campus; they have also closed all gates. Protests that broke Monday continued through the night and police have been stationed inside the campus on Mysuru Road.

According to news agency PTI, the accident took place after Shilpashree was boarding a bus inside the campus and the driver failed to notice her. She was run over by the bus and rushed to hospital. The driver fled but was tracked down and detained. He has been booked.

