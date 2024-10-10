Sudha Murthy recalls her memories with Ratan Tata in Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Sciences, ‘personal loss,’ she says

Author and founder-Chairperson of the non-profit charitable organization Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, paid tributes to former Tata Group chairperson Ratan Tata who breathed his last on Wednesday night. She said that Ratan Tata has always inspired her in taking up philanthropy. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

Recalling her frequent meet-ups with Ratan Tata in Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Sudha Murthy said, “He has been a man of integrity and very compassionate towards life. I have not met anyone like Mr. Ratan Tata in my life. He inspired me in taking up philanthropy work and it is the end of an era.”

Mrs. Murthy also said that his passing away feels like a personal loss. “I am speechless. He was the most patient man I saw in my life. It feels like I have lost someone special in my life. I pray that his soul rest in peace,” Sudha Murthy added.

Meanwhile, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy also mourned the death of the business conglomerate. Speaking to Money Control, Mr. Murthy said, “It is very painful to lose a friend like Ratan Tata. He inspired me with value-based leadership. He was a moral compass while making ethical decisions.”

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group who transformed the Indian conglomerate into a global powerhouse through landmark acquisitions and pioneering leadership, died at the age of 86, the company announced late Wednesday.

Tributes and condolence messages from across the country poured in after the company announced his death at a Mumbai hospital during late hours of Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to pay condolences to the Tata family and he recalled his memories with Ratan Tata. He wrote, “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”