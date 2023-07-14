Swiggy Genie executive ‘steals’ 83k worth Apple Watch, Twitter user chases him down

A Twitter user on Wednesday accused a Swiggy Genie delivery executive of allegedly stealing a package containing an Apple Watch. Criticising the pickup and drop service for the ‘worst’ experience, the user with the account handle -@DholakiaJaydeep - narrated the ordeal of having to embark on a late-night chase with the help of a Rapido driver. He further said that Swiggy’s customer service was unhelpful as the AI chatbot asked them to ‘send a mail’ to escalate the matter.

Detailing the incident, Jaydeep said that the Swiggy executive cancelled the order after collecting the parcel and blocked both the user and his friend.

“What a rollercoaster night! Worst experience of@Swiggy Genie Friend forgot his Apple Watch ultra, he sent genie, genie collects the bag, cancels the order, blocks both of us, and we chase the guy at 2AM with a Rapido guy helping us All while@Swiggy AI tells us to email," the user wrote.

However, the official support handle of Swiggy later responded to his grievance by tweeting, “This shouldn't have happened! Could you please help us with the order ID? We'll look into it.”

Speaking to India Today, the Bengaluru-based user said that the Apple Watch Ultra worth ₹82,999 was recovered with the help of the location tracking feature on an iPhone.

The 2 am chase ended at a Swiggy warehouse where they caught the delivery person, who had reportedly opened the package.

It’s not the first time that a Swiggy delivery executive has been accused of theft. In February this year, a Swiggy delivery person allegedly stole a woman’s phone from an apartment inMumbai’s Malad. The woman, whose Twitter handle is Aparna Vinayan - shared CCTV footage showing the alleged theft by the delivery executive whom she said was named Jayram Yegde.

