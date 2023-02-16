Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Swiggy delivery boy allegedly steals phone, Mumbai police and company respond

Swiggy delivery boy allegedly steals phone, Mumbai police and company respond

Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:50 PM IST

The Mumbai woman shared CCTV footage showing the alleged theft by the Swiggy delivery executive.

The incident reportedly happened on February 14 at Ashok Enclave apartment in Malad West. (Screengrab/Twitter)
ByRitu Maria Johny

A Swiggy delivery person has been accused of stealing a woman’s phone from an apartment in Mumbai’s Malad on February 14. The woman, whose Twitter handle is Aparna Vinayan - shared CCTV footage showing the alleged theft by the delivery executive whom she said was named Jayram Yegde.

The CCTV visuals showed the lady leaving her phone accidentally on a shoe rack before entering the flat, which is then picked up by the Swiggy agent after delivering an order at another apartment. The delivery boy is seen swiftly picking up the phone just before getting on the elevator.

Tagging Swiggy in her tweet, the woman mentioned that the incident happened at around 6.45 pm on February 14 at Ashok Enclave apartment in Malad West.

“Last night around 6.45 pm a Swiggy delivery person named Jayram Yegde had come to Ashok Enclave apartment at Malad West, Mumbai for the delivery. While returning he stole my phone. Please see the CCTV Footage video captured,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The official handle of the Mumbai Police asked the woman to inform the local station to initiate action. They wrote: “Report the matter at your local Police Station as soon as possible for necessary action.”

The official support handle of Swiggy also promptly responded asking for the order details to resolve the matter. After receiving necessary information, Swiggy updated that the woman will be assisted over personal chat. "This is concerning to hear, Anju. Please help us with the related order ID so that we can have this highlighted right away," the food delivery service commented.

Twitter users, however, slammed the woman for being ‘careless’ adding that the word ‘stealing’ was inappropriate here. Many users said that the agent was just taking an ‘unattended’ device.

The comments section also received a similar complaint from another user - Philip Kamireddy - who claimed that his shoes were stolen by a delivery boy. Swiggy has also responded to this tweet asking for the order ID.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

swiggy with food delivery service swiggy mumbai
