SWR reschedules, diverts trains in Karnataka due to engineering works. Details

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Monday announced several changes in train schedules from the Karnataka capital and elsewhere in the state due to ongoing engineering works. A number of trains have been diverted, rescheduled and regulated, according to a notice by the SWR. The South Western Railway listed details of a number of trains that have been diverted, rescheduled and regulated.(HT Photo)

REGULATION OF TRAINS

The SWR said four trains have been rescheduled in the midst of launching the foot over bridge gangway at the Banashankari halt station.

1. Train number 06514: The Shivamogga Town-Tumakuru DEMU Express Special, which will start its journey today, will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from Shivamogga Town and will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute.

2. Train number 12629: The Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Bi-weekly Express, leaving from Yesvantpur today will be regulated for 45 minutes enroute.

3. Train number 17309: The Yesvantpur-Vasco da Gama Daily Express, leaving from Yesvantpur today will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute.

4. Train number 20651: The KSR Bengaluru-Talguppa Daily Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru today will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute.

READ | Kalka-Shimla line damage: Railways clears 16-km section till Koti

RESCHEDULING OF TRAIN

Due to engineering work going on between the Gunadala-Vijayawada-Vijayawada North East sections, the South Central Railway said train number 18638, the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Hatia Weekly Express, which was supposed to depart today will be rescheduled by 180 minutes from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru.

DIVERSIONS

The following trains will be diverted to different junctions due to ongoing works:

1. Train number 12835: The Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Hatia today will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu junction, Bhimavaram junction, Gudivada junction and Vijayawada junctions.

2. Train number 18637: The Hatia-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express, leaving from Hatia on September 2 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu junction, Bhimavaram junction, Gudivada junction and Vijayawada junctions.

READ | Scrap rail project that helps Karnataka at Goa’s cost, Oppn tells Pramod Sawant

The following trains will be diverted due to the commissioning of the third line between Rampurhat and Chatra stations of the Howrah division:

1. Train number 12510: The Guwahati-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Guwahati on September 3, 4 and 5, will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa junction, Bandel junction, Howrah and Andul stations.

2. Train number 12509: The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on August 30, 31 and September 1 will be diverted to run via Andul, Howrah, Bandel junction, Katwa junction, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

3. Train number 15227: The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Weekly Express leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on August 31 will be diverted to run via Andul, Howrah, Bandel junction, Katwa junction, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

4. Train number 15228: The Muzaffarpur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express leaving from Muzaffarpur on September 4 will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa junction, Bandel junction, Howrah and Andul stations.

5. Train number 22501: The Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Express, leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on September 5, will be diverted to run via Andul, Howrah, Bandel junction, Katwa junction, Azimganj and New Farakka stations.

6. Train number 12504: The Agartala-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express, leaving from Agartala on August 29 and September 2, will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa junction, Bandel junction, Howrah and Andul stations.

The SWR has also announced special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and Kochuveli to cater to extra rush in passengers amid the festive season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON