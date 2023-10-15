The ten-day Mysuru Dasara festival has kickstarted on Sunday at Chamundi Hills of the cultural city. Popular music director Hamsalekha has formally inaugurated the event and chief minister Siddaramaiah was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Ten day Mysuru Dasara festival begins at Chamundi hills. Details here.

Siddaramaiah has formally invited the people of the country to visit Mysuru during the next 10 days and witness the grand events. “With immense pleasure and pride, I, Shri Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, on behalf of the people of Karnataka, invite everyone from across the country and the world to the grandeur of the Mysuru Dasara festivities,” said the chief minister in a formal open invitation.

He also called the Mysuru Dasara celebrations as ‘embodiment of Karnataka’s culture.’ He further wrote, “Mysuru Dasara isn't just a festival; it's an experience. An embodiment of Karnataka's culture, heritage, and spirit. It's a symphony of colours, sounds, and emotions that resonates with every heart and soul. Come, be a part of this glorious tradition. Let's celebrate unity in diversity, let's celebrate India.”

The ten-day event is set to continue till October 24 with various cultural activities planned in Mysuru. The Karnataka government has directed the police department to deploy tight security across the city for a smooth procession.

According to a few reports, more than 4,000 police personnel are deployed for security, including 11 SPs led by a DIG. Cameras are installed at all important streets to monitor the movements and bomb squads are called for safety purposes. The devotees are also asked to report any unusual incidents to the nearby police station or patrol vehicles.

