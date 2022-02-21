Tensions in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal worker’s murder

BENGALURU: Authorities in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have deployed additional police forces, prohibited gatherings of over four people, and shut educational institutions amid tensions after the murder late on Sunday of a 23-year-old worker of the Bajrang Dal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s youth wing.

Police said Harsha’s assailants chased him in a car before attacking him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Some vehicles were set on fire following the murder.

Shivamogga Police Superintendent BM Lakshmi Prasad said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the district as a precautionary measure to prevent gatherings. “We will take a call on tomorrow [Tuesday] after a review of the situation in the [Monday] evening. There were minor incidents last [Sunday] night. We have increased the police deployment across the district...”

Police said extra precautions were being taken amid the ongoing tensions in the state over the hijab ban. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the murder is unrelated to the hijab controversy. “It has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city. The incident took place on the main road and the police are on high alert.”

Jnanendra, who spoke to Harsha’s family, said police have clues about the attackers and arrests will be made soon. “I appeal to the people to maintain calm. All measures have been taken. People should not get provoked. The government will give justice,” he said. He added special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Jnanendra said a group of four to five people murdered Harsha. “The law-and-order situation is under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in the city have been closed for two days.” He added Harsha was actively involved in Bajrang Dal and VHP’s activities.

Karnataka minister Raj Eshwarappa blamed “Muslim goons” for the murder even though police were yet to identify the assailants. “I am going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation.”

State Congress chief DK Shivakumar hit out at Eshwarappa, saying he does not have common sense. “He has already violated the Indian Flag Code. A case must be registered against him and he must be sacked. He has brought shame to the country and the national flag… It [murder] has nothing to do with the hijab issue. It was the result of personal enmity between two groups. The home minister has issued a statement on this.”

Eshwarappa earlier drew flak for saying the saffron flag will replace the tricolour.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded Jnanendra’s resignation: “The murder was committed in Shivamogga from where the home minister, Eshwarappa and [former chief minister BS] Yediyurappa come from. Hence, I demand the resignation of the home minister. I condemn this murder. Congress believes in non-violence. The culprits must be punished immediately.”