Thandas of Lambani tribes to get revenue village status: Karnataka Minister
- The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes.
The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes. A Thanda is a clustered human settlement, which is smaller than a village with a population of a few hundreds.
“We have decided to give Revenue village status to 3,526 ‘Thanda’ and ‘Kurubarahatti’ belonging to Lambanis and other backward communities. Preliminary notification has been issued. Finally notification will come out later,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday.
The Minister said most of the Thandas are in government land and there would not be any problem in giving these settlements a revenue village status. Regarding Thandas which are in private lands, the government would issue a separate notification, he said.
“After the final notification, the residents will get ‘Hakku Patra’ (occupancy certificate). "After getting the revenue village status, the residents, deprived of basic amenities in their settlements for ages, will be able to get a school, an anganwadi and various other facilities. They will also be entitled to a loan on their property,” Ashoka said.
No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely tomorrow, Fadnavis may take home dept
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to take place on Tuesday. The cabinet currently comprises Shinde and Fadnavis. Shinde took the charge of the top post, after rebelling against his former boss Uddhav Thackeray, along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30. This was a day after the Shiv Sena supremo resigned as Shinde led a major rebellion in the Sena ranks from BJP-ruled Assam.
Cloudburst in HP’s Chamba leaves one dead, three houses damaged
One person died and two others were injured in a flash flood after a cloud burst in Chamba district's Salooni tehsil around Sunday midnight. Three houses were damaged in the flooding, while a resident, Vijay Kumar, was buried in the debris. Three water mills (gharats) and a bailey bridge linking Salehi village to Kandhwara were damaged in the flooding. Five cow sheds and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the flash flood.
Monday Musings: Vying for Baramati, will BJP succeed in 2024?
Ahead of the 2024 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned and is now eyeing Baramati seat, the stronghold of Sharad Pawar, which the Pawar family members have retained for the past five and half decades. This time BJP has begun its preparations well in advance to avoid last minute rush, and as a part of that preparation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Baramati between August 16 and 18.
Rajasthan: SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Sikar
A station house officer was suspended on Monday after three women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Sikar, Rajasthan. According to a report by news agency PTI, the in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, Riya Choudhary, was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple.
