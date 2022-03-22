Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Hijab Row So Far in 10 points
bengaluru news

The Hijab Row So Far in 10 points -

In the latest development, the Government has decided not to let pre-university II students in Karnataka who took part in hijab protests, to sit for a re-examination because they had boycotted their practical exams.
Students who skipped their practical exams in February and March to take part in the protests against the Hijab ban will not be allowed to take re-examinations.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Here is the Hijab row in ten points - 

1. Dec 28: A government school in Udupi district barred six students from entering the classroom because they were wearing hijabs.

2. Jan 13: Girls protested in front of Udupi pre-university college, demanded entry into classrooms

3. Jan 31: Petition filed in HC challenging Udupi Government PU College's decision

4. Feb 10: The Karnataka HC passed an interim order allowing the opening of colleges but said no student should wear “religious clothes” in colleges where 'the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/ uniform” until the court decides on the matter.

5. Mar 7: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders in and around Bengaluru schools and colleges till Mar 22 wherein any gathering, agitation or protests within 200 metres around schools, PU colleges and degree colleges was barred.

6. Mar 15: Karnataka High Court verdict: The HC dismissed petitions challenging a government order barring hijabs in schools and colleges in the state, with a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi saying wearing hijabs is not an ‘essential religious practice’ in Islam.

7. Mar 16: Students from Udupi and other areas of Karnataka approached the Supreme Court with multiple appeals challenging the HC verdict.

8. Mar 17: The Muslim community in Karnataka called for a state-wide bandh in protest of the Karnataka HC's ruling regarding the uniform policy in educational institutions.

9. Mar 20: All three Karnataka high court judges, who delivered the verdict on pleas challenging the state order restricting hijabs in educational institutes, get Y-category security cover after receiving death threats.

10. Mar 21: Govt denies re-exams to student protestors who skipped exams due to hijab ban.

