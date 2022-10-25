This is how Bengaluru celebrated Deepawali this year | In tweets

Deepawali, also called the festival of lights, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals, and it was celebrated with great pomp in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Monday. The festival is observed on the 15th day of the Karthika masa (month) every year, which marks the darkest night of the year. It fell on October 25 this year.

People worshipped Goddess Lakshmi on Naraka Chaturdashi (Monday) and decorated their homes with colourful rangolis, diyas, wall hangings, candles and flowers. They also savoured sweets and dressed themselves in new ethnic clothes.

READ | Huge crowds at Bengaluru airport at 3am ahead of Diwali. Watch

Some spent the evening with children at ashrams. “Eight #DeepawaliWithKids events tonight in Bengaluru. Plus a few in Davangere. This was one of the priceless moments. Mother nature might not have been fair for these girls, but their spirit is so positive and impressive,” Twitter user Kiran Kumar S tweeted. Some events were also organised for HIV positive kids.

Market places and shopping complexes were decked up with lights and serial sets, making for a strong festive vibe. News agency ANI shared photos on Twitter, writing, “Karnataka | Markets in Bengaluru wear a festive look as people throng shops decorated with lights on the festival of #Diwali.”

A Twitter user called Srihari posted a video showing an aerial view of the city during Deepawali. “Aerial View of Bengaluru Celebrating Deepawali,” he wrote.

Shopping complexes in the Malleswaram area were crowded with people flocking shopfronts for last-minute essentials like diyas, flowers and more. “Malleswaram, Bengaluru #diwalishopping #Deepavali,” another netizen said, while sharing a video showing the crowded streets.

Others went on to share what the city sounded like. “Jiyo Bengalureans! Not a minute of silence. Firecrackers are being burst doubly this year - probably to make up for those rare places where Asuras have banned them. Feeling elated! #Deepawali2022,” a user, Kamal Veda, tweeted.

Some also said they have been hearing crackers being burst from 4am on Monday, even though the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) directed residents to burst crackers only between a two hour window - 8pm to 10pm - this Diwali.

