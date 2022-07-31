This start-up counts Bengaluru weather as a job perk, Twitter agrees

We all know that Bengaluru weather is pleasant enough for its citizens to flaunt but now even the companies in the city started wooing employees to apply for jobs by showing Bengaluru weather as a job perk. A Twitter post in which a Bengaluru-based company listed ‘Bengaluru weather’ as one of the job perks. has gone viral.

A FinTech company called Cashfree Payments shared a job opportunity on their LinkedIn page and listed out some of the job benefits like medical insurance, flexible timings, Uber credits etc. Since the job is based out of Bengaluru, the company has also added its weather as one of the perks that the job offers.

A Twitter user called Sweta Singh shared the screenshot of the job offering from LinkedIn and wrote, “Just stumbled upon this while browsing jobs on LinkedIn. @peakbengaluru's weather is officially a perk now (Sic)”

Well, it is hard to not agree with this job perk, Twitter has a mixed reaction to this viral post in the comments section.

While a user wrote “Baat to sahi hi hai....it's actually a big big perk. Ask people from Delhi and Mumbai(Sic)”, another one said “You can't deny it no. Bangalore weather is the best!!(Sic)”

But a few people have even shown their wit by calling Bengaluru traffic a default peril of the job. “Yes enjoy Bangalore weather in traffic jams, you will get more time to be under sky and enjoy weather (Sic)," wrote a user.

Earlier, a Hyderabadi artiste’s rant video has gone viral in which he said “If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?