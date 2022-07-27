Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Hyderabad artiste's rant about Bengaluru traffic goes viral. Watch
Hyderabad artiste's rant about Bengaluru traffic goes viral. Watch

If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?" Anuj Guwara said in his now viral video. The rant video received approval from Bangaloreans as well. 
Anuj Gurwara complaining about Bengaluru traffic is the Internet's favourite today.
Anuj Gurwara complaining about Bengaluru traffic is the Internet's favourite today. 
Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru is known for its wonderful weather be it in the peak of summer or during the harshest winter. But that has become the reason for the complaint of Hyderabad artiste Anuj Gurwara whose rant video on Bengaluru has gone viral. In the video in Dakhni, Anuj Gurwara says how his Bengaluru friends always boast about the weather.

"Bengaluru is a nice city, I like the city. I have many friends there and I frequently visit Bengaluru," Anuj Gurwara said introducing his rant video which social media finds hilarious and relatable.

"...if you wish good morning to Bangalore people, they will talk about the weather, if you tell them that a parcel has come, they will again talk about the weather. Yes, my friend, we all agree that your weather is the best. Unesco has also given you an award for the best weather. Now, what to do? If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?" he said.

"We in Hyderabad do not have so much time. We have big roads. We have three different routes to reach our destination. You guys are stuck in the maze of one-way. You can see your destination but can't reach. But if you say something, they will talk about the weather.

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw approved Anuj Gurwara's video and termed it 'hilarious'.

“Aha!! Turns out my video has been circulating in WhatsApp groups across the country. Haha.. I've got tons of msgs and screenshots from friends, family, classmates and colleagues. Now, this! Hehe. Note for content creators: always use a watermark. Thank you, Kiran ji!” Anuj Gurwara tweeted thanking Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Topics
bengaluru traffic jam
