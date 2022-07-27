Hyderabad artiste's rant about Bengaluru traffic goes viral. Watch
Bengaluru is known for its wonderful weather be it in the peak of summer or during the harshest winter. But that has become the reason for the complaint of Hyderabad artiste Anuj Gurwara whose rant video on Bengaluru has gone viral. In the video in Dakhni, Anuj Gurwara says how his Bengaluru friends always boast about the weather.
"Bengaluru is a nice city, I like the city. I have many friends there and I frequently visit Bengaluru," Anuj Gurwara said introducing his rant video which social media finds hilarious and relatable.
"...if you wish good morning to Bangalore people, they will talk about the weather, if you tell them that a parcel has come, they will again talk about the weather. Yes, my friend, we all agree that your weather is the best. Unesco has also given you an award for the best weather. Now, what to do? If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?" he said.
"We in Hyderabad do not have so much time. We have big roads. We have three different routes to reach our destination. You guys are stuck in the maze of one-way. You can see your destination but can't reach. But if you say something, they will talk about the weather.
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw approved Anuj Gurwara's video and termed it 'hilarious'.
“Aha!! Turns out my video has been circulating in WhatsApp groups across the country. Haha.. I've got tons of msgs and screenshots from friends, family, classmates and colleagues. Now, this! Hehe. Note for content creators: always use a watermark. Thank you, Kiran ji!” Anuj Gurwara tweeted thanking Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
