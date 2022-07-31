This start-up counts Bengaluru weather as a job perk, Twitter agrees
- A FinTech company called Cashfree Payments shared a job opportunity on their LinkedIn page and listed out Bengaluru weather as the job perk
We all know that Bengaluru weather is pleasant enough for its citizens to flaunt but now even the companies in the city started wooing employees to apply for jobs by showing Bengaluru weather as a job perk. A Twitter post in which a Bengaluru-based company listed ‘Bengaluru weather’ as one of the job perks. has gone viral.
A FinTech company called Cashfree Payments shared a job opportunity on their LinkedIn page and listed out some of the job benefits like medical insurance, flexible timings, Uber credits etc. Since the job is based out of Bengaluru, the company has also added its weather as one of the perks that the job offers.
A Twitter user called Sweta Singh shared the screenshot of the job offering from LinkedIn and wrote, “Just stumbled upon this while browsing jobs on LinkedIn. @peakbengaluru's weather is officially a perk now (Sic)”
Well, it is hard to not agree with this job perk, Twitter has a mixed reaction to this viral post in the comments section.
While a user wrote “Baat to sahi hi hai....it's actually a big big perk. Ask people from Delhi and Mumbai(Sic)”, another one said “You can't deny it no. Bangalore weather is the best!!(Sic)”
But a few people have even shown their wit by calling Bengaluru traffic a default peril of the job. “Yes enjoy Bangalore weather in traffic jams, you will get more time to be under sky and enjoy weather (Sic)," wrote a user.
Earlier, a Hyderabadi artiste’s rant video has gone viral in which he said “If you remain stuck in one place in traffic for 3 hours, what else will you do? Apart from appreciating the weather?
-
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
-
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
-
10 labourers injured as under construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Katihar
Ten labourers were injured after an under construction reinforced cement concrete bridge collapsed in Bihar's Katihar on Saturday evening, officials said. Four of them were seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital. Three under construction bridges have collapsed in Bihar during the last few months, raising serious question over the quality of work. Earlier, under construction bridges in Kishanganj, Saharsa and Bhagalpur were collapsed before inauguration.
-
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
-
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
