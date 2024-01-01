After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha took a jibe at the Karnataka Chief Minister for 'targeting his family to save his own son', Siddaramaiah said that those who "break the law" will be arrested. Those who break law will be arrested: Siddaramaiah on Pratap Simha's accusations

"Those who break the law will be arrested, no one will be arrested if they are innocent. People will not be harmed in our government, and those who committed crimes will be prosecuted..." the Chief Minister said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read - Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru police not to take any precipitative action on Phoenix Mall of Asia

Siddaramaiah's comments came after Pratap Simha came down heavily on the Karnataka Chief Minister since his brother Vikram Simha was arrested by forest department officials from Bengaluru over the allegation of cutting trees in the forest area of Hassan.

"I would like to garland and appreciate Siddaramaiah Sir for two reasons. For his son's future and for his political career, he can go to any extent. He can do anything to clear others for his son's Lok Sabha seat from Mysore- Kodagu," Pratap Simha said. Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra is an MLA from Varuna.

Simha claimed that to safeguard his son, Siddaramaih is ready to "destroy" the former's family.

"Everyone must learn from Siddaramaih; everyone does not get such a father. I appreciate you for that reason. Just to safeguard your son, you're ready to destroy the Pratap Simha family," he said.

Simha said that Siddaramaiah does not care to speak when a Dalit lady is stripped naked and tied to a pole.

"You don't speak when a Dalit lady is stripped naked and tied to a pole. You didn't speak about it. You're a brilliant politician, sir," he said.

Pratap Simha attained limelight when it came to light that he had issued passes to two of the miscreants who rampaged the Parliament on December 13.

Meanwhile, speaking about the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on January 22, Siddaramaiah said that his party is not against the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and is in favour of Ram Mandir.

"We are not against the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, we are not against building a temple either, we are not against Ram Mandir we are in favour of Ram Mandir...," the Chief Minister said.