Three Bengaluru students design a smart watch for pets : Report
- Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya from PES university have designed a smart watch named ‘FOND’
Three students from Bengaluru's PES University have designed a smartwatch to track and monitor daily activities of pets. The device can be fixed to the collar and has been touted as simplifying pet management.
According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya - the designers - have named their invention 'FOND'. The report also said the device will soon be available on the a special website and a big official launch is planned soon. The designers believe 'FOND' could help extend pets' lifespan by monitoring their overall health, such as daily food intake and exercise
Vismaya, Pallavi and Prarthana are students of Electronics and Communications Engineering.
Interestingly, the trio is also working on another smart device - an automatic dry food dispenser capable of monitoring food habits of the pet, even remotely.
Both the watch and the food dispenser will function with an app already available for both Android phone users (Google Play Store) and Apple (iOS).
PES University, meanwhile, has big plans for its golden jubilee celebrations. On this occasion, the university is planning to invest in 50 startups, details for which have already been finalised
-
More than 20k cattle saved from illegal slaughter: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Sunday said that more than 20,000 cattle were saved after the implementation of the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the state. "We have avoided cows, ox and buffalos from going to the slaughterhouse during Bakrid," said Chauhan. He further explained that many cattle lovers were happy that 50-60 per cent of cows were saved on the occasion of Bakrid, compare to previous years in Karnataka.
-
Meet Bihar topper Neha who aspires to become engineer, follow parents’ footsteps
In a moment of pride, a class 10 student from Patna's Carmel High School, Neha has emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second position in the country in the latest All-India merit list of CISCE. Neha's parents are both engineers and she wants to do the same. Her father Sanjeev Kumar is an engineer with Bajaj Automobiles while her mother Kripalani Kumari is an engineer-turned homemaker.
-
Diet service to patients through ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ at PHCs in Bihar soon
Women self-help groups (SHGs) under JEEViKA, a rural livelihood project of the Bihar government, will extend diet services for hospital in-patients at all their 534 primary health centres (PHCs) at the block headquarter level, said officials aware of the development. The Centre recently approved it as part of Bihar government's proposal under the National Health Mission. The state government pays SHGs ₹150 as dietary allowance per patient per day at government health facilities.
-
Expect light rain in Delhi today, says IMD forecast
Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.3C, and the maximum temperature was 35C. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning with rain washing out the pollutants.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics