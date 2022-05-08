Three fake ACB officers arrested for extorting BDA engineers of ₹10 lakh
In the first 4 months of 2022, Karnataka has witnessed at least 10 cases of extortion, leaving the state on high alert. Five cases were reported in 2021 and 2020 as per the data.
A case was reported on April 07, 2022, in which a group of conmen posing as ACB officials in Karnataka had threatened to conduct raids, aiming to extort money from government officers in order to avoid raids.
In a similar instance in March, the High Grounds Police had arrested three persons who posed as ACB officials and successfully duped Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) engineers, extorting Rs. 10 lakhs from them. They were alleged to have promised the officials a clean chit in cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The fraud came to light when the engineers filed a police complaint after the suspects demanded more money.
Alarmingly, this was among at least 26 criminal cases of extortion and blackmail that were registered across the state against miscreants who target govt officials duping as ACB officials. While reports said five cases have been charge-sheeted and an inquiry is pending in the remaining ones.
Nearly 20 people have been arrested in these cases with four being police constables attached with Lokayukta wings. While none remains unidentified, it is reported that 14 individuals were also arrested for making extortion calls.
The ACB has reported having warned government officials in this matter not to entertain calls from people claiming to be a part of the bureau and report such suspicious calls to the police instead.
While in a similar cheating case, a 33-year-old Bengaluru man was arrested last week for allegedly duping a woman of ₹89 lakh after claiming to be working in the Prime Minister’s Office and promising to help her with a visa.
43% of donors in paediatric liver transplants are mothers: Apollo Hospital
New Delhi: At least 43% of the donors in paediatric liver transplants in the national capital are the mothers of the patients, an assessment by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has shown. On March 25, eight-year-old Anshika was admitted to the hospital with pulmonary liver disease and Wilson's disease. Wilson's disease is a rare inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs.
Portals of Badrinath shrine opened, first prayers held on behalf of PM Modi
The portals of Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district were opened on Sunday morning in the presence of around 15,000 pilgrims and the first prayers were held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and good health of all. The shrine was decked up with 20 quintals of flowers, brought from Rishikesh. The portals of all the Char Dhams are now open. The ritual of opening the portals started at 4 am.
Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday.
Karnataka will be a hub for EV manufacturers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest ₹4800 crore in the state. Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way.
Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
