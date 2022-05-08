Three fake ACB officers arrested for extorting BDA engineers of 10 lakh

In the first 4 months of 2022, Karnataka has witnessed at least 10 cases of extortion, leaving the state on high alert. Five cases were reported in 2021 and 2020 as per the data.

A case was reported on April 07, 2022, in which a group of conmen posing as ACB officials in Karnataka had threatened to conduct raids, aiming to extort money from government officers in order to avoid raids.

In a similar instance in March, the High Grounds Police had arrested three persons who posed as ACB officials and successfully duped Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) engineers, extorting Rs. 10 lakhs from them. They were alleged to have promised the officials a clean chit in cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.



The fraud came to light when the engineers filed a police complaint after the suspects demanded more money.

Alarmingly, this was among at least 26 criminal cases of extortion and blackmail that were registered across the state against miscreants who target govt officials duping as ACB officials. While reports said five cases have been charge-sheeted and an inquiry is pending in the remaining ones.

Nearly 20 people have been arrested in these cases with four being police constables attached with Lokayukta wings. While none remains unidentified, it is reported that 14 individuals were also arrested for making extortion calls.



The ACB has reported having warned government officials in this matter not to entertain calls from people claiming to be a part of the bureau and report such suspicious calls to the police instead.

While in a similar cheating case, a 33-year-old Bengaluru man was arrested last week for allegedly duping a woman of ₹89 lakh after claiming to be working in the Prime Minister’s Office and promising to help her with a visa.