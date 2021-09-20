Three held over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Mangaluru police on Sunday arrested three persons after a few people claiming to be from the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) said that ‘they didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi to protect Hindus’.

“At the moment, three people have been taken into custody, including Dharmendra (the main accused) and an inquiry is being conducted,” N Shashi Kumar, the Mangaluru city police commissioner said.

The arrests come a day after a few people, claiming to be from ABHM held a press conference in Mangaluru, about 351 kms from Bengaluru, where they came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state for allowing the demolition of Hindu temples.

“When we didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi and killed him to protect Hindus, do you think we will spare you?” Dharmendra, the person who claimed to be the state general secretary of the right-wing group, had said in the address.

The statements come days after a video showing the Mysuru district administration demolishing a temple went viral. The Karnataka high court had pulled up authorities for failing to take action against illegal structures built on government land, prompting the Mysuru district administration to act.

Kumar said that a person named Lohit Kumar Suvarna had registered a complaint that there were some people who were misusing the name of the right-wing outfit, its letterhead and made controversial remarks against Gandhi and other constitutional authorities.

“People who were removed from the group are claiming to be part of the outfit even today and indulging in illegal activities,” Kumar said, referring to the complaint registered by Suvarna.

Kumar said that cases were filed under sections 153(A) promoting enmity between groups, 505(2) public mischief, threat to life, forgery, cheating and intent to malign reputation among other serious charges.

Even those who attended the press conference would be contacted and their statements will be taken, the officer added.