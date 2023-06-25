Three including a medico arrested in Karnataka for growing cannabis at home, using hi-tech farming techniques

Karnataka police arrested three persons for allegedly growing Cannabis at home and selling them to students of Shivamogga. The police have seized ganja, ganja seeds and Charas from the accused and a case has been registered at Shivamogga rural police station. Three including a medico arrested in Karnataka for growing cannabis at home.

The accused are identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar who allegedly peddle ganja and other drugs to students. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said, “Vighnaraj is a student of a private medical college in Shivamogga was growing Cannabis (ganja) at his house with hi-tech farming techniques. The other two accused helped him in selling the Cannabis to the college students in the town. We have recovered 227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of Charas and a small bottle containing ganja seeds from the accused.”

In January this year, Mangaluru city police arrested 10 persons, including medical students, on the charges of consuming and peddling cannabis and seized 2 kg of the narcotic substance. Based on the information, Mangaluru Police commissioner said that the students of medical and dental college are involved in the drug peddling at the coastal city. The arrested were residing in PG accommodations, apartments and hostels in Mangaluru.

