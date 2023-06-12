Karnataka: Three killed as car rams into truck in Mysuru

Mysuru: Three people were killed and one was severely injured when a car in which they travelling in rammed a lorry coming from the opposite direction in the wee hours on Sunday at Kyarakoppa village on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Tatanahalli (28), TV Deepu of Holenarasipur (26) and Puttanna Madikeri( 33), while Kiran Kumar (28) was injured. He is being treated at the KIMS hospital.

According to police, the four friends, who hail from Hassan and Mysuru districts were travelling from Holenarasipura to Mumbai. The mishap occurred when car driver Chandan lost the control and rammed to a lorry coming from the opposite direction. It is said that all the four were friends and going to Mumbai to purchase furniture for the new home stay in Holenarasipura of Hassan district. Dharwad rural police have registered a case under IPC section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and are investigating the case.

‘’The mishap occurred at around 1 am on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the negligence of the car driver as the cause for the mishap,” Dharwad rural police inspector B Manjunath told HT. He said the highway has no road divider and the driver of the car might have rammed to the lorry due to lack of sleep. Soon after the incident, we shifted the bodies to KIMS district government hospital for autopsy and another injured Kiran Kumar is out of danger, he said, adding that the car might have crossed speed of 100 kilometre as the impact of mishap is too severe.

