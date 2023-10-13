Toll in Karnataka firecracker shop blaze rises to 16

Bengaluru

The fire took place at Shree Balaji Traders, a firecracker shop-cum-godown in Attibele near Bengaluru, on October 7 when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle into the godown. (PTI)

The death toll in the fire incident at a cracker shop in Attibele near Bengaluru rose to 16 on Thursday after another victim succumbed to burns at St John’s Hospital in the city, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh (23), a resident of Garvebhavipalya, who was a photographer and an amateur body builder. Venkatesh had come to the shop to purchase crackers for his friend’s birthday celebration when the incident took place, officials said.

He had suffered severe burn injuries and was being treated at St John’s Hospital, while his friend had managed to escape the fire.

On Wednesday evening, Dinesh (19), a resident of Tamil Nadu had succumbed to his injuries at Victoria Hospital. Dinesh had been working at the cracker shop, Shri Balaji Traders, for about a month. He had been hired for packing the work at the godown-cum-shop where the fire broke out.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The fire took place at the firecracker shop-cum-godown on Saturday when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle into the godown, police officers said, adding that the firecrackers had been transported from Sivakasi, fireworks hub of Tamil Nadu, ahead of Deepavali.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the fire including V Ramaswamy Reddy, the licensee, Anil Reddy, the owner of the land where the godown was built at Attibele, and Ramaswamy Reddy’s son, Naveen Reddy, who has been hospitalised after suffering severe burns, is the third accused.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered the suspension of a tahsildar, a police inspector and a regional fire officer in connection with the incident. The decision was taken after Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a high-level meeting with senior officials.

The case has also been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is awaiting a report from the fire department, based on which more sections are likely to be added to the case, officials privy to the developments, said.

The Attibele police have registered a case under sections 337 (causing hurt by endangering the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous injuries to another person by endangering their life or personal safety), and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 9 (b) of the Explosives Rules Act.

The state government has also directed officials to strictly follow the guidelines before issuing licenses to cracker shops across Karnataka. “Fireworks shop and stock licence issued for five years will now be issued for one year only. If the authorities have issued licenses in violation of these earlier laws, such authorities will be suspended, notices will be issued to the higher authorities who do not check,” Shivakumar said.

