Tollywood actor Brahmanandam to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

After a series of Kannada actors, the BJP has roped in Tollywood actor and comedian Brahmanandam to campaign for the party in Karnataka. The Telugu actor will campaign for the health minister Sudhakar in his Chikkaballpur constituency on Friday, where there is a significant number of Telugu speakers.

Tollywood actor Brahmanandam(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

K Sudhakar said, “Sri Brahmanandam, a well-known comedian of Telugu film industry, will campaign for the BJP today in Chikkaballapur assembly constituency.” Brahmanandam will campaign at three different locations in the Chikkaballapur area on Friday.

Kannada actors, Kichcha Sudeep and Darshan are also campaigning for the BJP in the state, ahead of the assembly elections. The actors have been conducting roadshows across the key constituencies in the state. Meanwhile, actor Shivaraj Kumar and Duniya Vijay were seen with Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. They pledged full support to the Congress party and were seen in a road show in the former CM’s home turf in Karnataka. Brahmanadam is the first Telugu actor to campaign in Karnataka elections. He is also likely to campaign in a few places at border areas of Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. BJP, Congress and the JD(S) expressed their confidence in forming the government on their own in the assembly polls.