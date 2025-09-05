Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Eid-Milad procession today. Check diversions

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 12:35 pm IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police issues an advisory ahead of Eid-Milad on September 5, anticipating large crowds at YMCA Grounds. 

In view of the Eid-Milad celebrations on September 5, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory for commuters, as large crowds and decorated vehicles are expected to gather at YMCA Grounds on Nrupatunga Road.

Significant congestion is expected around City Market in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.(X/BengaluruPost)
Processions and public gatherings will lead to significant traffic congestion around City Market, Mysore Road, SJP Road, JC Road and surrounding areas.

Roads closed for movement

  1. Jaya Mahal Road
  2. Old Udaya TV Junction
  3. Market Circle
  4. Cunningham Road
  5. Jayaraman Road

Heavy traffic expected on

  1. Bellary Road
  2. SJP Road
  3. KG Road
  4. Palace Road
  5. CV Raman Road
  6. Balekundri Circle and Road

Key traffic diversions

Vehicles from KR Road to Majestic via Market Circle:

– Take a left at Medical Junction, continue on Tipu Sultan Palace Road,

– Then take a right at Chamarajpet Police Station junction,

– Proceed via Good Shed Road to reach Majestic.

Alternatively, LGVs and two-wheelers can go via Sirsi Circle - Binny Mill Road.

Vehicles heading to Kempegowda Bus Stand via City Market Circle:

– Take a right at the junction onto Kalasipalya Main Road,

– Then via AV Road - TSP Road - Chamarajpet Police Station,

– Continue via Good Shed Road or Sirsi Circle - Binny Mill Road for LGVs and two-wheelers.

Traffic via JC Road towards Majestic:

– Take a left at Minerva Circle, continue to Prof. Shivashankarappa Circle,

– Then right to Medical Junction, left to TSP Road, and follow the same path as above.

When the procession crosses Sirsi Circle from Mysore Road to Town Hall:

– Vehicles from Mysore and Magadi Road to take Sirsi Road - Chamarajpet 7th Cross,

– Then turn right and take 2nd, 3rd, or 4th Main Road to reach City Market or other areas.

– To reach Majestic, use BGS Flyover - Ambedkar Down Ramp - Good Shed Road.

Commuters are requested to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements and plan their travel accordingly. Traffic police will be stationed across key junctions to guide motorists and ensure minimal disruption.

