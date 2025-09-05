Bengaluru imposes liquor ban ahead of Eid-e-Milad celebrations on September 5

In a bid to maintain law and order during Eid-e-Milad celebrations, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has announced a 24-hour liquor ban across several areas of the city. The order will be in effect from 6 am on Friday, September 5, to 6 am on Saturday, September 6. The restrictions will apply to all bars, pubs, wine shops and restaurants located in areas under the jurisdictions mentioned in the order.

The commissioner stated that on September 5, Muslim residents will take out a large Eid-e-Milad procession starting from the limits of Kothanur and Sampigehalli police stations in the northeast division.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man's 4-hour Whitefield to JP Nagar commute sparks viral debate: ‘Why not use metro?’)

The route will cover Thanisandra Main Road, Nagawara Main Road, Arabic College Main Road, Shyampur Main Road, Tannery Road, Haines Road, HKP Road, Thammayya Road, Jayamahal Road, and Nandidurga Road in the east division.

According to police estimates, around 50,000–60,000 people are expected to participate in the procession. Singh noted that once the event concludes, dispersal of the crowd late at night could create opportunities for miscreants to consume alcohol and disrupt peace.

“To ensure the procession is conducted peacefully, deputy commissioners of police from the east and north divisions requested a liquor ban within their jurisdictions. Having examined the matter and based on intelligence inputs, I am convinced that prohibiting the sale of liquor is necessary to prevent untoward incidents,” Singh said in his order.

The restrictions will apply to all bars, pubs, wine shops and restaurants located in areas under the jurisdiction of Hennur, RM Nagar, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street and Shivajinagar police stations (East Division), as well as JC Nagar and RT Nagar police stations (North Division). Only food service in restaurants and hotels will be allowed.

“All establishments selling liquor shall remain closed during this period,” the commissioner confirmed.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver’s gaming chair upgrade goes viral, internet ‘feels broke’)