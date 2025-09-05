Bengaluru man's 4-hour Whitefield to JP Nagar commute sparks viral debate: ‘Why not use metro?’

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has sparked fresh outrage after a viral Reddit post detailed a four-hour commute from Whitefield to JP Nagar 9th Phase. The man described the ordeal of navigating waterlogged stretches and pothole-ridden roads, calling them “mini swimming pools”. (Representational Image)(X)

The commuter shared that Google Maps had estimated the journey at three hours, but the reality was far worse. “Both options, cutting through the city or taking the Outer Ring Road, were complete nightmares. Add the floods, and it honestly felt like the city was holding me hostage,” the Reddit user wrote.

He described the ordeal of navigating waterlogged stretches and pothole-ridden roads, calling them “mini swimming pools” that forced vehicles to crawl at 5–15 km/h. “Water already slows you down, but potholes make it next level. Then people behind think you’re the problem, and boom: one more traffic jam,” he added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to get longest double-decker flyover under ₹9,700-crore Namma Metro Phase 3: Report)

Read the full post here:

Beyond venting, the commuter urged fellow Bengalureans to think about long-term solutions. “Every day it’s just accept traffic, complain, repeat. But why can’t we collectively push for better public transport, staggered work hours, smarter traffic management, or something that actually changes things?” he asked, adding that he was open to joining initiatives working on the issue.

How did Reddit users react?

The post quickly sparked a debate online, with users pointing out Bengaluru’s limited last-mile connectivity.

One user asked why the commuter hadn’t taken the metro: “Isn’t Whitefield and JP Nagar connected with metro. Why did you take your car?”

Another replied, “Last mile, both sides. That’s the biggest reason people do not want to take a metro… Before/after the metro ride, waiting for eternity to book a ride or haggling with auto walas is really not my thing!”

A third user, visiting Bengaluru from another city, said the metro itself wasn’t the problem but the gap in connectivity, “Metro rides here are not the worst… but the ride booking after the metro is the worst. I don’t know if it’s demand or what.”

Some also pointed to ongoing metro construction as a sign of hope: “Public transport push has already happened. The Blue Line will further reduce your time in future.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru women’s PG molestation case: Police arrest bike-taxi driver)