Bengaluru auto driver’s gaming chair upgrade goes viral, internet 'feels broke'

Bengaluru’s auto rickshaw drivers have once again become the internet’s favourite for their quirky, innovative, and often heartwarming ways of standing out on the road. A photo of a Bengaluru auto featuring an “ergonomic” driver’s chair went viral.(X/@NarasimhaKan)

Known for surprising passengers with everything from tech hacks to unexpected life stories, auto drivers in the city have gone viral in recent weeks for their ingenuity.

The latest instance? A photo of a Bengaluru auto featuring an “ergonomic” driver’s chair went viral, sparking thousands of reactions. One user followed it up by sharing an image of another auto driver who had installed a full-fledged gaming chair inside his vehicle.

Social media reactions

Social media users couldn’t stop joking, with comments ranging from “Herman Miller auto-rickshaw edition” to “Tell me you’re in Bengaluru without telling me you’re in Bengaluru.”

Another user hilariously remarked, “Mine one had a gaming chair. Asked him to install a portable monitor to watch YouTube in traffic.” Others applauded the innovation, calling it the driver’s way of “taking care of his back.”

But the stories don't stop there. In a separate viral moment, recently, a Bengaluru woman shared her encounter with an auto driver wearing an IIM-Bangalore jacket. On asking, she learned that the driver also worked part-time at the IIM-B hostel mess, and students had gifted him the jacket as a token of appreciation, a story that quickly won hearts online.

Adding to the list of “peak Bengaluru” moments, another viral photo showed an auto driver watching a podcast by Naval Ravikant, the Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor, while navigating through evening traffic. Social media users immediately declared it the most Bengaluru thing they had seen all week.

