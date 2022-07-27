Traffic police hold awareness drives as school buses congest Bengaluru roads
- Citizen complaints have been pouring in on Twitter and elsewhere on how large school buses block Bengaluru's roads as they take up significant parking space throughout the day.
Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday conducted an awareness drive in areas where movement and parking of private school vans and buses leads to congestion. This comes as they introduce new initiatives to reduce traffic woes and chaos in the city and with local body elections looming.
Residents of affected areas frequently flood Twitter complaints of school buses and vans creating bottle-necks or creating unsafe road conditions for children.
School buses are not supposed to be parked outside or around an educational institution's premises except when students are getting on or off them, a top traffic police officer said.
Peenya Traffic Police tweeted a video of a private security guard managing traffic near a school on Hesaraghatta Road. "A small step towards ease of traffic during school hours," the police handle read.
Rajajinagara Traffic Police have taken similar measures; they've trained private school security guards to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area.
"In the interest of the students, our police officers have trained the security guards of the schools in the Thana border to ensure that the students and parents cross the road smoothly during the school opening and closing times."
To this, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic, West Division) said, "Excellent. Well done."
"Excellent initiative for managing traffic during school hours. If all the school pitch in to manage traffic arising due to there functioning it will helps citizens immensely. Well done…" he added.
Meanwhile, a school bus in Whitefield continues to operate without a number plate; and has been flagged by citizens, not for the first time.
The same person who flagged the first violation posted a second one this week, saying: "Sorry to be nagging you but the bus continues to come without registration number or school name. I wonder how? I took this pic today."
Whitefield traffic police said school management had been warned.
"The school management has been warned and action taken on the complaint. Awareness and Enforcement will continue. Thank you for bringing this to our notice," they wrote.
Earlier this month, a video shared by a city-based activist on traffic jams caused by alleged encroachment of roads by school buses made rounds, where the road in front of the school is half taken up by a line of school buses and the commuters are jostling with each other, according to the user. There is an unoccupied ground visible in front of the school in the video, however, all school buses were parked in a long row covering a major part of the public road.
Read: Bengaluru school accused of encroaching upon public roads, blamed for jams
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics