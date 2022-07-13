Bengaluru school accused of encroaching upon public roads, blamed for jams
Bengaluru continues to battle traffic woes, with long traffic jams being common to the commuters. A video shared by a city-based activist on the traffic jam has gone viral, this at a time when the traffic police are set to propose new initiatives to decongest the tech city before the impending local body elections.
Twitter user Shiv Domlur shared a video of the 12th main road in Indiranagar where a private school is situated. The road in front of the school is half taken up by a line of school buses and the commuters are jostling with each other, he alleged.
The activist criticised the long queue of vehicles in this patch, accusing the private schools of encroaching public roads. "Police treatment to citizens complaint. happened today at National public school, 12th main Indiranagar. Bishop's, Frank Anthony, New horizon encroach PUBLIC ROADS. JUSTICE????" he tweeted.
This comes days after the Bengaluru traffic police said they are targeting infamous bottlenecks such as the Hebbal junction in north Bengaluru. Traffic officials introduced a bunch of new rules for vehicular movement last week, which they claim have turned to be fruitful.
Read: Bengaluru traffic news: Hebbal junction decongestion measures working, say cops
However, netizens urged authorities to scrap temporary fixes and restart the proposed widening of the road to give relief to frequent commuters of the junction. “Thousands of people get stuck every day at the #Hebbalflyover. I appeal once again to the Hon. @CMofKarnataka to restart the halted widening work of the Hebbal flyover. The current situation is unbearable, and we hope work begins soon,” Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted and shared a letter he wrote to the chief minister dated July 9 in this matter.
This elicited mixed responses from netizens, one of whom said, "One more lane, one more flyover over another flyover. No matter how many more lanes are added to this junction this mess will only grow bigger. Time to increase usage of public transport to reduce congestion all over Bengaluru."
Meanwhile, another user said the solution lies in suburban rail. “Sir, if suburban rail connects the airport terminal(s), then trains from all corners of the city reach the airport; people would rely less on cabs, & traffic reduces. Further, with suburban rail, metro, buses, & flights at one place, KIA would emerge as a complete transport hub.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his most recent visit to the Karnataka capital in late June laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited and long overdue suburban rail project in a bid to decongest and ease traffic jams in the city.
-
West Bengal registers highest dengue cases in 4 years in first 26 weeks of 2022
At a time when concerns of the coronavirus pandemic are far from over, West Bengal faces a new threat in the form of dengue as the cases from the mosquito-borne disease have shot up to a four-year high in the eastern Indian state. While the state registered 1,037 dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of 2019, that number dropped to 619 and 273 during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
-
Dalai Lama to visit Leh from July 15
In the Dalai Lama's first major tour in two years since the pandemic struck, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15. The Himachal Pradesh government had celebrated Dharamshala-based Dalai Lama's 87th birthday on July 6. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to travel to Dharamshala but cancelled his visit owing to heavy rain that day. Later, Thakur attended the event virtually from Shimla.
-
Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.
-
Bengaluru pastry shop branded itself like ‘Facebook’. Here's what Delhi HC did
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the owner of a Bengaluru confectionary shop under the name 'Facebake' from using any mark deceptively similar to that of social media giant Meta's brand 'Facebook' mark, PTI reported. The court also awarded damages of 50,000 to the petitioner and against the defendant.
-
Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 69; over 27,000 evacuated so far
Rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Gujarat with the death toll rising to 69 after six more people died in rain related incidents in the past 24 hours, state government officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited flood-hit Bodeli area in Chhota Udepur district of central Gujarat. Water levels receded in Ahmedabad that was caught in rain fury on Monday as the city returned to normalcy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics