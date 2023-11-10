Tragic accident in Karnataka claims six lives including three month old baby

In a tragic incident, as many as six people were killed in Karnataka, including a three month old baby, after a cement tanker crashed into the auto rickshaw they were traveling in. The incident occurred on Thursday in Kalaburagi district, near Hallkatti village in Chithapur Taluk, according to news agency ANI.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Kalaburagi district, near Hallkatti village in Chithapur Taluk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Five including three children from Karnataka killed in separate accidents

The deceased include 20-year-old Mohammad Pasha, Nazma Begam (28), BB Fatima (12), three-month-old child BB Marimma and the auto rickshaw driver Baba, who was 35 years old, and a resident of Nalwar village. The accident happened within the Wadi police station limits.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Five dead in tragic accident as car falls into canal

Addur Srinivasulu, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kalaburagi, arrived at the accident site and examined details. Cops have reportedly registered a case in the matter. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

In a similar incident one week ago, as many as five people from a family were killed in a fatal accident in the Kalaburagi district, when a two-wheeler crashed into a truck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON