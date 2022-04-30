Transphobia in Bengaluru: Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation
In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation.
According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8.
Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala. Santosh and Kumar worked with a quarry owner near Nelamangala. Anika had asked them for some money which led to them mocking her for begging and Anika lost her cool which turned into a verbal altercation.
Later, at a bar, Santosh informed his associates about the incident and they took umbrage and decided to teach her a lesson. They found walking towards a dhaba to buy food where she was beaten with wooden logs. She was rushed to a hospital and died the next day.
The Nelamangala Rurap Police took up the case and C Vamsi Krishna, the SP formed a special team headed by A Rajib to investigate. The police verified footage from 700 CCTV cameras and examined 3000 mobile numbers using the tower dump technique to identity the accused. The police said the four were nabbed and confessed.
What is the tower dump technique?
A cell tower has a trove of data of hundreds of mobile phones which law enforcement agencies sift through to identity suspects. They can use the data to find suspects who were in the vicinity when the crime took place.
-
The judge who envisioned Delhi University as a miniature Oxbridge
Maurice Gwyer is widely credited with single-handedly transforming Delhi University. He was also appointed the first chief justice of the Federal Court of India, a year earlier in 1937. Read Delhi and its university: How an institution helped shape a city Gwyer, who was a fellow of All Souls, Oxford, wanted DU to be like Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge). He wanted the establishment of a number of professorial chairs, and readerships.
-
Delhiwale: Not so ‘regal’ after all
The back lane of the Regal cinema building appears timeless. Long before the cinema shut down in 2017, the area's architecture looked as shabby as it does today. It felt as though the place will always stay the same. And yet, our restless city doesn't like stability. It takes here to give elsewhere. It creates new places and forgets others. And now, the enduring setting of this forgotten back lane is undergoing its slow metamorphosis.
-
JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far
The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far. An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.
-
No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
-
Mehbooba Mufti bats for India-Pakistan dialogue again to resolve Kashmir issue
Amid a spike in terror activities, including the recent Sunjuwan terror attack, the president of the People's Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday again batted for the Indo-Pak dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. On April 22, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, two Jaish fidayeens and a CISF officer were killed in an encounter in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics