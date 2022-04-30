Transphobia in Bengaluru: Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation

In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation.

According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8.

Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala. Santosh and Kumar worked with a quarry owner near Nelamangala. Anika had asked them for some money which led to them mocking her for begging and Anika lost her cool which turned into a verbal altercation.

Later, at a bar, Santosh informed his associates about the incident and they took umbrage and decided to teach her a lesson. They found walking towards a dhaba to buy food where she was beaten with wooden logs. She was rushed to a hospital and died the next day.

The Nelamangala Rurap Police took up the case and C Vamsi Krishna, the SP formed a special team headed by A Rajib to investigate. The police verified footage from 700 CCTV cameras and examined 3000 mobile numbers using the tower dump technique to identity the accused. The police said the four were nabbed and confessed.

What is the tower dump technique?

A cell tower has a trove of data of hundreds of mobile phones which law enforcement agencies sift through to identity suspects. They can use the data to find suspects who were in the vicinity when the crime took place.

