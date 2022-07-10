Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said.

Posts on the tremors also appeared on the social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise.

The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said. The region is experiencing the tremors after a gap of more than a week.

Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighbouring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited.

