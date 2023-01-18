Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km. (REUTERS)((Image for representation))
ANI

The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

