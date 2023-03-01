Two attempt suicide over Cong MLA’s retirement from politics

Bengaluru

Former minister and Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait announced his retirement from electoral politics on Tuesday. (Wikimedia Commons)

As former minister and Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait announced his retirement from electoral politics on Tuesday, two of his supporters attempted to kill themselves over his decision, police said.

The Congress leader’s supporters thronged his residence in Mysuru and protested, urging him to reconsider his decision. While a supporter tried to self-immolate by pouring kerosene, the police personnel snatched the kerosene bottle and poured water on him. Another supporter tried to jump from Sait’s residence, police said.

Sait, who is a five-time MLA from Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru district, had written to AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar in December last year, seeking retirement from electoral politics citing health issues.

In his letter, Sait said that after he was attacked with a lethal weapon in 2019, he has been suffering from health issues. Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said that while he had written the letter in December last year, the party had asked him to stay silent about it. “But today people got to know, hence I am speaking about it. Our party leaders have spoken to me and I will abide by their decision,” he said.

In November 2019, Sait, who was attacked by a disgruntled youth with a lethal weapon at a wedding ceremony, had undergone a surgery at a private hospital in the city. An SIT was constituted to investigate the matter after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accused PFI of planning Tanveer Sait’s murder. The SIT probing the attempted murder had said that a member of PFI, Abid Pasha was the alleged mastermind in the case.

“I have no regrets about my decision to retire. I am not concerned about any other developments. If former CM Siddaramaiah contests, I will support him to win. I will work for the Congress even if the ticket is given to someone else,” Sait said.

“The people have elected my grandfather once, my father six times, and I’ve been elected five times. I have to repay the debt to the voters of the Narasimharaja constituency. Congress has given me several opportunities,” he added.