Two charge-sheeted in Karnataka for links with Pak-based TTP terror group

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet in a court in Karnataka against two persons for allegedly raising funds for furthering the activities of Pakistan-based terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case against the accused Mohd Arif (42) of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who was working as a French translator in Bengaluru and Hamraz Worshid Shaikh (27) of Maharashtra's Thane.

The accused also allegedly attempted to radicalise and recruit gullible Muslim youths in India for the banned outfit to carry out acts of terrorism, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case against the accused Mohd Arif (42) of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh who was working as a French translator in Bengaluru and Hamraz Worshid Shaikh (27) of Maharashtra's Thane.

"Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the UAPA and the IPC on Monday," the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have revealed that the accused communicated over encrypted social media applications.

In furtherance of a conspiracy with a Syria-based online handler of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, both the accused identified gullible Muslim youths in India and attempted to radicalise and recruit them by propagating the ideology of the banned outfit, the official said.

"These youths were also motivated to migrate and join the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for carrying out violent Jihad," the spokesperson said.

The official said Arif also made preparations to illegally cross over to Afghanistan through the Iran-Afghanistan border to join the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan along with his family.

"Arif had applied for an Iranian visa for his entire family and had also booked four flight tickets to Iran and four dummy return flight tickets to India for his family, including his wife and two minor children. Arif had also booked rooms in Boshra Hotel of Mashhad city of Iran, as per instructions of the online handler," the spokesperson said.

The agency said investigations also revealed that Shaikh had sent money to Pakistan to further the activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

"The accused persons intended to establish Islamic rule in India by overcoming the democratically elected government through violent Jihad. Further investigations against the accused persons and suspects are in progress," the official said.

