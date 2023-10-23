In a shocking incident, two men were spotted smashing the window of a BMW car in Bengaluru and allegedly robbing ₹13 lakh from it. The city police have launched a probe on it and are yet to arrest the accused.

Two men rob ₹ 13 lakh from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru. Video

In a viral CCTV footage, two men wearing masks were seen approaching a parked BMW car on a two-wheeler and started breaking the windows. One of the two men entered the car and picked up a money bag which was put inside the car. Both the accused fled the scene and the incident reportedly occurred on October 20. More details are awaited.

The incident has once again raised safety concerns in the tech capital as robbery and burglary cases have rapidly increased in the city.

(This is develpoing story and more details will be updated)

