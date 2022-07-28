Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 arrested over murder of Praveen Nettaru, says top Karnataka cop

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday evening at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare this week, Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane, the superintendent of police (SP) in Dakshina Kannada, was quoted by news agency ANI Thursday. The senior cop also said 15 people have been questioned so far, with the spotlight also on the possibility of a Kerala-registered vehicle used in the killing.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the murderers might have fled to Kerala after killing Praveen Nettaru. He said “Such atrocities have taken place earlier in the coastal region which shares a border with neighboring state Kerala. In the case of Praveen Nettaru's murder, it is possible that the killers came from Kerala state and fled back to Kerala. Our police are already investigating. (Sic)”

He also alleged that outfits like Popular Front of India(PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India(SDPI) were involved in such activities earlier and a probe was initiated in that angle as well. “The involvement of PFI and SDPI organizations in the case is also being probed. The Kerala government has been contacted and the miscreants will be arrested soon. (Sic)” added the minister

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also told that a special commando force will . be formed in the state to tackle such killings. "Such actions to kill any innocent by any organisation with any name and to completely destroy it, there is an existing system. Other than this system , we have taken a decision to form a completely new commando force, intelligence, ammunition, special training anti-terrorist commando force,” Bommai said

