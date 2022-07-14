Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two principals from top Bengaluru schools suspended.
bengaluru news

Two principals from top Bengaluru schools suspended.

The principals of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St John's High School have been suspended due to undisclosed allegations. 
S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School suspended. 
Published on Jul 14, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Karnataka Central Diocese has suspended the principals of two popular Bengaluru schools. A report in the Deccan Herald said S Edwin Christopher of Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Shantha Susheela of St John's High School had been suspended over allegations that due processes had been violated, but details of these allegations were not mentioned.

Speaking to the publication, the Rev Prasanna Kumar Samuel called it an 'internal matter' and that details would only be released after an inquiry against the two principals is completed.

A three-member committee has already been set up and is at work, he said, adding that findings could be expected within a month.

On Tuesday, staff at Bishop Cotton Boys' were informed of the suspension by PK Samuel, the bishop of the diocese. They were told it was due to 'consideration of various matters'.

Bishop Cotton Boys' was founed in 1856 and is located on Bengaluru's Residency Road, while St John's High is in Cleveland Town and was founded two years earlier.

A former Bishop Cotton principal, Abraham Ebenezer, told the Deccan Herald the suspension was unfortunate and unprecedented in the school's history.

The suspended principals have yet to comment on this issue.

