Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam
bengaluru news

Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam

Two pre-university college students from Udupi who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab, returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab.
Two pre-university college students from Udupi returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab. (AP image/for Representation)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:54 PM IST
PTI |

Two pre-university college students from Udupi who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab, returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab.

The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. The first paper was Business Studies. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state.

The two girls - Alia and Resham - arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing headscarves.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

RELATED STORIES

The reason was that the Hindu girls started coming to the college wearing saffron scarves to protest the permission granted to Muslim girls to violate the college uniform.

The matter snowballed into a major controversy as it spread to other parts of the state compelling the government to shut the college for a week in February.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court against the ban. The full bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed their petition saying that the hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the government order banning hijab and any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. board exams udupi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP