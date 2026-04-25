Bengaluru, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the BEML unit here and reviewed the progress of its activities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates 'Aditya Complex' during visit to BEML unit in Bengaluru

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Vaishnaw, who is the Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, as well as Information and Broadcasting, also held discussions with the senior officials and staff of BEML, PIB Karnataka said in a post on 'X'.

The Minister inspected the railway coaches being manufactured and received information from the officials regarding the progress of the work, it added.

At the BEML Tippasandra Campus, he inaugurated 'Aditya', a specialised complex dedicated to the manufacturing of high-speed rail.

According to an official statement, during the visit, the Minister emphasised that high-speed rail technology is incredibly complex and intricate, saying that its development within our country marks a significant milestone for indigenous engineering.

The newly inaugurated Aditya complex is currently designed for the development of 'B-28 coaches'.

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{{^usCountry}} The Minister highlighted the transformative power of high-speed rail, stating that the advent of these trains will cause major cities to be seen as extensions of one another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Minister highlighted the transformative power of high-speed rail, stating that the advent of these trains will cause major cities to be seen as extensions of one another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He cited the example of the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru which is expected to drop to just 73 minutes, effectively making the two cities part of a single integrated hub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He cited the example of the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru which is expected to drop to just 73 minutes, effectively making the two cities part of a single integrated hub. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Minister said that connectivity will be enhanced by introduction of two new services. A new Mail Express featuring LHB coaches will be introduced via Hubballi, and a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is scheduled to commence operations soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Minister said that connectivity will be enhanced by introduction of two new services. A new Mail Express featuring LHB coaches will be introduced via Hubballi, and a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is scheduled to commence operations soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing regional connectivity, he said that the Vande Bharat service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be launched very soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing regional connectivity, he said that the Vande Bharat service between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be launched very soon. {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasised that the planning for this service has duly taken into consideration the linking of Madgaon and other coastal cities of Karnataka prior to implementation.

According to him, technical hurdles have been cleared, including the completion of electrification on the Hassan-Mangaluru section and the integration of Automated Emergency Braking systems for safety on steep coastal gradients.

The Minister concluded the visit by praising the engineering talent at the Tippasandra facility, stating that their work on the next generation of rolling stock is central to the vision of a developed India.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to balancing massive infrastructure growth with environmental sustainability and public awareness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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