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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates 'Aditya Complex' during visit to BEML unit in Bengaluru

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates 'Aditya Complex' during visit to BEML unit in Bengaluru

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:54 pm IST
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Bengaluru, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the BEML unit here and reviewed the progress of its activities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates 'Aditya Complex' during visit to BEML unit in Bengaluru

Vaishnaw, who is the Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, as well as Information and Broadcasting, also held discussions with the senior officials and staff of BEML, PIB Karnataka said in a post on 'X'.

The Minister inspected the railway coaches being manufactured and received information from the officials regarding the progress of the work, it added.

At the BEML Tippasandra Campus, he inaugurated 'Aditya', a specialised complex dedicated to the manufacturing of high-speed rail.

According to an official statement, during the visit, the Minister emphasised that high-speed rail technology is incredibly complex and intricate, saying that its development within our country marks a significant milestone for indigenous engineering.

The newly inaugurated Aditya complex is currently designed for the development of 'B-28 coaches'.

He emphasised that the planning for this service has duly taken into consideration the linking of Madgaon and other coastal cities of Karnataka prior to implementation.

According to him, technical hurdles have been cleared, including the completion of electrification on the Hassan-Mangaluru section and the integration of Automated Emergency Braking systems for safety on steep coastal gradients.

The Minister concluded the visit by praising the engineering talent at the Tippasandra facility, stating that their work on the next generation of rolling stock is central to the vision of a developed India.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to balancing massive infrastructure growth with environmental sustainability and public awareness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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