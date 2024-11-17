US man plays guitar while having awake brain surgery in Bengaluru to treat rare disorder: Report

In a groundbreaking procedure at Bengaluru's Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, a 65-year-old guitarist from Los Angeles underwent awake brain surgery to address a rare neurological condition, all while strumming his guitar in the operating room, a report said. The surgery performed by Dr. Sharan Srinivasan, offered Joseph renewed hope for his music career.(Pixabay)

Joseph D’Souza, a seasoned musician who performed with global icons, had been battling “guitarist’s dystonia” for over two decades — a condition that impairs finger movement without pain or numbness, leaving him unable to play intricate guitar chords. This ailment, part of a broader category of Task-Specific Focal Hand Dystonia (TSFHD), is notoriously challenging to treat, with no established cure, the report stated.

Dr Sharan Srinivasan, a functional neurosurgeon often referred to as the "Guitar Surgeon," and Dr Sanjiv CC, a movement disorder specialist, led the innovative procedure. Explaining the technique, Dr Srinivasan shared that they performed a Vo Thalamotomy, a precise surgery targeting misfiring brain circuits using radiofrequency (RF) technology, according to the report.

The surgery required Joseph to remain fully conscious for seven hours. A titanium stereotactic frame was secured to his skull to guide MRI imaging and map the problematic brain circuit in the Ventralis Oralis (Vo) nucleus of the motor thalamus. Advanced software calculated the precise coordinates for accessing and treating the affected area, the report added.

For Joseph, the surgery was the culmination of a painful journey. Having started guitar at the age of six, he built a successful career in music before the condition disrupted his life in 2004, the publication further stated.

Though he was diagnosed at UCLA in 2008, he was told there was no cure. Years later, a video of a guitarist undergoing similar surgery inspired him to seek help. After extensive research and conversations with Dr Srinivasan’s team, he decided to travel to Bengaluru.

Following the surgery, Joseph is now undergoing rehabilitation to retrain his muscle memory.

For Joseph, Bengaluru's medical expertise proved instrumental in rekindling his passion. With focused rehabilitation, he looks forward to playing the guitar once again—this time, without the limitations that haunted him for 20 years.