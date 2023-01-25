VHP workers burn 'Pathaan' posters, raise anti-SRK, Deepika slogans in Bengaluru

Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer 'Pathaan'. The VHP workers also raised slogans against Bollywood and burned the posters of the film which hit the screens on Wednesday.

The members of VHP shouted slogans and alleged that Shah Rukh Khan and his movies are against Indian culture. The slogans also targeted Deepika Padukone and they claimed that she is a supporter of ‘Tukde Tukde Gang.’ The group later collected the posters of the film and set them ablaze during the protest.

Several right-wing outfits across the country have been protesting against 'Pathaan' ever since the number ‘Besharam Rang’ was out. The groups objected to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the song. Members of Bajrang Dal, VHP’s youth wing, also vandalised a mall in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and tore posters of the action flick.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to BJP workers and leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like movies. PM Modi’s comments came amid controversy around 'Pathaan' and other Bollywood films that have been facing backlash on social media.

