Video| Tricolour-themed lights illuminate dam in Karnataka's rain-hit Mandya

Heavy rain continued across Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. The low-lying areas have been inundated, resulting in hardships to the people. The water level has also risen leading to panic among citizens. In Mandya district, rising water level led to high inflow at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam under a tricolour lighting. A video shared by news agency ANI showed water gushing from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting.

Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday. The deputy commissioners of these two districts have declared holiday for all the schools and the anganwadis on Monday. But the pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open, PTI reported.The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains. Vehicular traffic was disrupted at many places due to flooding.

Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding.

Water has gushed into houses and buildings in areas including Bantwal, Jakribettu, Baddakatte, Panemangaluru, Aladka, Goodinabali, Gudde Angadi, Navoooru and Kanchimar market. Though there was a brief respite from the downpour in the afternoon, people living in the river basin are still apprehensive about their safety.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that several areas of Karnataka including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas are likely to receive very light to light rains, ANI reported. The rainfall forecast has been predicted from July 10 till 8:30 a.m. of July 11. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

