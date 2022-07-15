Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Vietnamese airline announces three new direct routes from Bengaluru
Vietnamese airline announces three new direct routes from Bengaluru

  • Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).
Airline Vietjet said it will commence direct flight operations between Bengaluru and three cities in Vietnam.(Photo: VietJetAir)
Airline Vietjet said it will commence direct flight operations between Bengaluru and three cities in Vietnam.(Photo: VietJetAir)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 10:41 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

The new routes are expected to be operational within the last quarter of this year, Vietjet said, adding that there are also plans to open new direct services to other major Indian cities by the year-end.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the South-east Asian carrier launching direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.

Following its new international routes connecting key Indian cities to Vietnam, Vietjet has bigger network growth and implementation plans for the India market, the airline said.

Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travellers, Vietjet said, adding, the new direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will make it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to travel not only to Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asia's destinations.

These destinations include Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, among others, the airline said.

