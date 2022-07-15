Vietnamese airline announces three new direct routes from Bengaluru
- Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).
Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).
The new routes are expected to be operational within the last quarter of this year, Vietjet said, adding that there are also plans to open new direct services to other major Indian cities by the year-end.
The announcement comes close on the heels of the South-east Asian carrier launching direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.
Following its new international routes connecting key Indian cities to Vietnam, Vietjet has bigger network growth and implementation plans for the India market, the airline said.
Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travellers, Vietjet said, adding, the new direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will make it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to travel not only to Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asia's destinations.
These destinations include Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, among others, the airline said.
-
Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday morning. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site after Delhi Fire Services received a call at 5.32am about the blaze at restaurant in the Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. The fire occurred in a piece of furniture in the restaurant 'Cafe High5' on the first floor.
-
Bengaluru power cuts for the weekend: Check list of areas here
Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Heremegalgere, Anajigere , Choudapura, Hosahalli, Srikantapura, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Kirloskar Layout, Navy Layout, Bone Mill, Chikkasandra, Andanappa Layout, Dabaspete Town, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Rnht-345, Rnht-266, Sompura Kiadb Indl.
-
Light rain expected in Delhi, mercury likely to settle around 38°C
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as light rain was expected with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38C. The average 24-hour AQI was 87 on Thursday in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal
A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district. The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”. A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
-
Sub-inspector held for taking ₹4,000 bribe in Rewari
The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute. A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, Rajender, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics